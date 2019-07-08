Rescue-1122 provides services to 865 road accident victims

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2019 ) :The Punjab Emergency Service (PES), commonly known as Rescue-1122, provided services to victims of 865 road accidents across the province during the last 24 hours.

According to the data provided by the PES here on Monday, 11 persons were killed and 984 others injured in accidents. As many as 614 seriously injured persons were shifted to different hospitals while 370 with minor injuries were provided treatment at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

Further analysis showed that 366 drivers, 24 underage drivers, 119 pedestrians and 502 passengers were among the victims of the road traffic crashes.

The statistics show that 224 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 229 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 91 in Faisalabad with 110 victims and at third Multan with 57 accidents and 55 victims.

According to the data, 676 motorbikes, 129 auto-rickshaws, 78 motorcars, 38 vans, 13 passenger buses, 21 trucks and 109 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.