Rescue-1122 provides services to 868 victims

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :The Punjab Emergency Service (PES), commonly known as Rescue-1122, provided services to victims of 868 accidents across the province during the last 24 hours.

According to the data provided by the PES here on Wednesday, nine persons were killed and 969 others injured in the accidents.

Further analysis showed that 449 drivers, 24 underage drivers, 105 pedestrians and 424 passengers were among the victims of the accidents.

The statistics show that 188 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 192 people placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 81 in Faisalabad with 95 victims and at third Multan with 63 RTCs and 75 victims.

According to data, 730 motorcycles, 111 rickshaws, 67 motorcars, 31 vans, 13 passenger buses, 20 trucks and 128 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road traffic accidents.