Rescue-1122 provides services to 869 road accident victims

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) :The Punjab Emergency Service (PES), commonly known as Rescue-1122 provided services to victims of 869 road accidents across the province during the last 24 hours.

According to the data provided by the PES here on Monday, five persons were killed and 971 others injured in accidents.

As many as 608 seriously injured persons were shifted to different hospitals while 363 with minor injuries were provided treatment at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

Further analysis showed that 404 drivers, 27 underage drivers, 135 pedestrians and 437 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes.

The statistics show that 214 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 229 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by 80 in Faisalabad with 94 victims and at third Gujranwala with 46 RTCs and 51 victims.

According to the data 748 motorbikes, 99 auto rickshaws, 78 motorcars, 16 vans, 15 passenger buses, 22 trucks and 128other types of auto vehicles and slow moving carts were involved in these road traffic accidents.