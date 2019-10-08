UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rescue-1122 Provides Services To 869 Road Accident Victims

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 11:57 AM

Rescue-1122 provides services to 869 road accident victims

The Punjab Emergency Service (PES), commonly known as Rescue-1122 provided services to victims of 869 road accidents across the province during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) :The Punjab Emergency Service (PES), commonly known as Rescue-1122 provided services to victims of 869 road accidents across the province during the last 24 hours.

According to the data provided by the PES here on Monday, five persons were killed and 971 others injured in accidents.

As many as 608 seriously injured persons were shifted to different hospitals while 363 with minor injuries were provided treatment at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

Further analysis showed that 404 drivers, 27 underage drivers, 135 pedestrians and 437 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes.

The statistics show that 214 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 229 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by 80 in Faisalabad with 94 victims and at third Gujranwala with 46 RTCs and 51 victims.

According to the data 748 motorbikes, 99 auto rickshaws, 78 motorcars, 16 vans, 15 passenger buses, 22 trucks and 128other types of auto vehicles and slow moving carts were involved in these road traffic accidents.

Related Topics

Lahore Injured Faisalabad Punjab Vehicles Road Traffic Gujranwala SITE Top

Recent Stories

Huge financial support reaches Maulana Fazlur Rehm ..

11 minutes ago

Total of 13 People Injured in Explosion in Afghani ..

3 minutes ago

US Should Develop Dialogue With Those Who Will Sha ..

3 minutes ago

Cebu Pacific ups its AI game by introducing the al ..

47 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Oct 8, 2019 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.