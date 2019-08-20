Rescue-1122 provides services to 871 road accident victims

Rescue-1122 of the Punjab Emergency Service (PES), provided services to victims of 871 road accidents across the province during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2019 ) :Rescue-1122 of the Punjab Emergency Service (PES), provided services to victims of 871 road accidents across the province during the last 24 hours.

According to the data provided by the PES here on Tuesday, nine persons were died while 997 other injured in the accidents.

As many as 596 seriously injured persons were shifted to different hospitals while 401 with minor injuries were provided treatment at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

Further analysis showed that 408 drivers, 21 underage drivers, 126 pedestrians and 472 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes.

The statistics show that 213 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 202 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by 85 in Faisalabad with 98 victims and at third Multan with 57 RTCs and 62 victims.

According to the data 681 motorbikes, 121 auto rickshaws, 75 motorcars, 29 vans, 13 passenger buses, 19 trucks and 122 other types of auto vehicles and slow moving carts were involved in these road traffic accidents.