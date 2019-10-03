UrduPoint.com
Rescue 1122 Provides Services To 878 Victims

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 07:47 PM

Rescue 1122 provides services to 878 victims

The Punjab Emergency Service (PES) Rescue-1122, provided services to victims of 878 accidents across the province on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :The Punjab Emergency Service (PES) Rescue-1122, provided services to victims of 878 accidents across the province on Thursday.

According to data, nine people were killed while 991 other injured as 421 drivers, 35 underage drivers, 127 pedestrians and 452 passengers were among the victims.

The statistics show that 233 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 251 people placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 79 in Faisalabad with 88 victims and at third Multan with 64 RTCs and 51 victims.

According to data, 706 motorcycles, 113 rickshaws, 69 cars, 20 vans, 20 passenger buses, 26 trucks and 118 other vehicles besides slow-moving carts were involved in the accidents.

