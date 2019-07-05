Rescue-1122 provides services to 880 road accident victims

The Punjab Emergency Service (PES), commonly known as Rescue-1122, provided services to victims of 880 road accidents across the province during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ) :The Punjab Emergency Service (PES), commonly known as Rescue-1122, provided services to victims of 880 road accidents across the province during the last 24 hours.

According to the data provided by the PES here on Friday, elven persons were killed and 985 others injured in the accidents. As many as 595 seriously injured persons were shifted to different hospitals while 390 with minor injuries were provided treatment at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

Further analysis showed that 399 drivers, 23 underage drivers, 115 pedestrians and 482 passengers were among the victims of the road crashes.

The statistics showed that 190 road accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 197 persons, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 105 in Faisalabad with 130 victims and at third Multan with 71 accidents and 73 victims.

According to the data, 716 motorbikes, 127 auto-rickshaws, 82 motorcars, 34 vans, 13 passenger buses, 22 trucks and 111 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.