Rescue 1122 provides services to 886 victims

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Punjab Emergency Service (PES), commonly known as Rescue 1122 provided services to victims of 886 accidents across the province during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ) :The Punjab Emergency Service (PES), commonly known as Rescue 1122 provided services to victims of 886 accidents across the province during the last 24 hours.

According to data the PES here on Wednesday, three people were killed while 993 other injured in the accidents.

The analysis showed that 435 drivers, 25 underage drivers, 133 pedestrians and 428 passengers were among the victims of the accidents.

The statistics show that 199 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 228 people placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 82 in Multan with 85 victims and at third Faisalabad with 73 RTCs and 87 victims.

According to data, 777 motorcycles, 106 rickshaws, 77 cars, 21 vans, 12 passenger buses, 27 trucks and 129 other vehicles besides slow-moving carts were involved in the accidents.