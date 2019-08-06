Rescue-1122 provides services to 889 road accident victims

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) :The Punjab Emergency Service (PES), commonly known as Rescue-1122 provided services to victims of 889 road accidents across the province during the last 24 hours.

According to the data provided by the PES here on Tuesday, eight persons were killed and 1002 others injured in the accidents. As many as 633 seriously injured persons were shifted to different hospitals while 369 with minor injuries were provided treatment at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

Further analysis showed that 450 drivers, 22 underage drivers, 129 pedestrians and 431 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes.

The statistics show that 244 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 253 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by 86 in Faisalabad with 91 victims and at third Multan with 64 RTCs and 65 victims.

According to the data 744 motorbikes, 123 auto rickshaws, 60 motorcars, 27 vans, 8 passenger buses, 21 trucks and 108 other types of auto vehicles and slow moving carts were involved in these road traffic accidents.