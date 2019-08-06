UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rescue-1122 Provides Services To 889 Road Accident Victims

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 9 seconds ago Tue 06th August 2019 | 05:15 PM

Rescue-1122 provides services to 889 road accident victims

The Punjab Emergency Service (PES), commonly known as Rescue-1122 provided services to victims of 889 road accidents across the province during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) :The Punjab Emergency Service (PES), commonly known as Rescue-1122 provided services to victims of 889 road accidents across the province during the last 24 hours.

According to the data provided by the PES here on Tuesday, eight persons were killed and 1002 others injured in the accidents. As many as 633 seriously injured persons were shifted to different hospitals while 369 with minor injuries were provided treatment at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

Further analysis showed that 450 drivers, 22 underage drivers, 129 pedestrians and 431 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes.

The statistics show that 244 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 253 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by 86 in Faisalabad with 91 victims and at third Multan with 64 RTCs and 65 victims.

According to the data 744 motorbikes, 123 auto rickshaws, 60 motorcars, 27 vans, 8 passenger buses, 21 trucks and 108 other types of auto vehicles and slow moving carts were involved in these road traffic accidents.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Injured Faisalabad Punjab Vehicles Road Traffic SITE Top

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Jamaican Governor-General ..

33 seconds ago

Guinea-Bissau PM, ADFD Director-General discuss co ..

40 seconds ago

Can an election stop a no-deal Brexit?

1 second ago

Promotion, protection of forest stressed

3 seconds ago

UK Foreign Secretary to Visit Canada, US, Mexico T ..

4 seconds ago

Khyber Union of Journalist (KhUJ) protests agains ..

6 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.