Rescue-1122 provides services to 895 road accident victims

The Punjab Emergency Service (PES),commonly known as Rescue-1122 provided services to victims of 895 road accidents across the province during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019 ) :The Punjab Emergency Service (PES),commonly known as Rescue-1122 provided services to victims of 895 road accidents across the province during the last 24 hours.

According to the data provided by the PES here on Thursday, eight persons were died while 950 other injured in the accidents.

As many as 558 seriously injured persons were shifted to different hospitals while 392 with minor injuries were provided treatment at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

Further analysis showed that 408 drivers, 29 underage drivers, 126 pedestrians and 424 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes.

The statistics show that 207 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 205 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by 88 in Faisalabad with 97 victims and at third Multan with 63 RTCs and 69 victims.

According to the data 729 motorbikes, 120 auto rickshaws, 85 motorcars, 40 vans, 14 passenger buses, 28 trucks and 111 other types of auto vehicles and slow moving carts were involved in these road traffic accidents.