Rescue-1122 Provides Services To 903 Road Accident Victims

Mon 16th September 2019 | 05:34 PM

The Punjab Emergency Service (PES), commonly known as Rescue-1122, provided services to victims of 903 road accidents across the province during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019) :The Punjab Emergency Service (PES), commonly known as Rescue-1122, provided services to victims of 903 road accidents across the province during the last 24 hours.

According to the data, provided by the PES here on Monday, seven persons were died while 1002 other injured in the accidents. As many as 623 seriously injured persons were shifted to different hospitals while 379 with minor injuries were provided treatment at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

Further analysis showed that 396 drivers, 37 underage drivers, 137 pedestrians and 476 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes.

The statistics show that 230 road accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 244 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by 96 in Faisalabad with 109 victims and at third Multan with 67 RTCs and 76 victims.

According to the data 758 motorbikes, 122 auto rickshaws, 83 motorcars, 29 vans, 9 passenger buses, 16 trucks and 115 other types of auto vehicles and slow moving carts were involved in aforesaid road traffic accidents.

