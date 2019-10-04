UrduPoint.com
Rescue-1122 Provides Services To 909 Road Accident Victims

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 04th October 2019 | 07:23 PM

The Punjab Emergency Service (PES), commonly known as Rescue-1122, provided services to victims of 909 road accidents across the province during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :The Punjab Emergency Service (PES), commonly known as Rescue-1122, provided services to victims of 909 road accidents across the province during the last 24 hours.

According to the data provided by the PES here on Friday, 15 persons were killed while 991 others injured in the accidents.

As many as 563 seriously injured persons were shifted to different hospitals while 428 with minor injuries were provided treatment at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

Further analysis showed that 424 drivers, 27 underage drivers, 134 pedestrians and 448 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes.

The statistics show that 221 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 216 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by 86 in Faisalabad with 97 victims and at third Multan with 71 RTCs and 76 victims.

According to the data 721 motorbikes, 110 auto rickshaws, 79 motorcars, 26 vans, 17 passenger buses, 22 trucks and 129 other types of auto vehicles and slow moving carts were involved in these road traffic accidents.

