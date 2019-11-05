Rescue-1122 provides services to 915 road accident victims

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :The Punjab Emergency Service (PES), commonly known as Rescue-1122 provided services to victims of 905 road accidents across the province during the last 24 hours.

According to the data provided by the PES here on Tuesday, five persons died while 1049 other injured in the accidents. As many as 622 seriously injured persons were shifted to different hospitals while 427 with minor injuries were provided treatment at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

Further analysis showed that 436 drivers, 36 underage drivers, 146 pedestrians and 472 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes.

The statistics showed that 226 road accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 273 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 88 in Faisalabad with 101 victims and at third Multan with 59 accidents and 58 victims.

According to the data 763 motorbikes, 146 auto rickshaws, 75 motorcars, 36 vans, 14 passenger buses, 22 trucks and 135 other types of auto vehicles and slow moving carts were involved in these road traffic accidents.