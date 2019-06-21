UrduPoint.com
Rescue 1122 Provides Services To 920 Accidents' Victims

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 04:20 PM

The Punjab Emergency Service (PES), commonly known as Rescue-1122, provided services to victims of 920 accidents in the province during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2019 ) :The Punjab Emergency Service (PES), commonly known as Rescue-1122, provided services to victims of 920 accidents in the province during the last 24 hours.

According to the data provided by the PES here on Friday, four persons were killed and 1,034 others injured in the accidents.

The data showed that 370 drivers, 30 underage drivers, 171 pedestrians and 497 passengers were among the victims of the accidents.

The statistics show that 198 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 198 people placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 81 in Faisalabad with 93 victims and at third Multan with 72 accidents and 69 victims.

According to the data, 735 motorcycles, 123 rickshaws, 93 cars, 43 vans, six buses, 32 trucks and 154 other vehicles besides slow-moving carts were involved in the accidents.

