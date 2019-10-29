Rescue-1122 provides services to 925 road accident victims

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2019 ) :The Punjab Emergency Service (PES), commonly known as Rescue-1122, provided services to victims of 925 road accidents across the province during the last 24 hours.

According to the data provided by the PES here on Tuesday, seven persons were killed while 1031 other injured in the accidents.

As many as 622 seriously injured persons were shifted to different hospitals while 409 with minor injuries were provided treatment at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

Further analysis showed that 414 drivers, 31 underage drivers, 151 pedestrians and 473 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes.

The statistics show that 251 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 249 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by 87 in Faisalabad with 91 victims and at third Multan with 61 RTCs and 69 victims.

According to the data 755 motorbikes, 121 auto rickshaws, 75 motorcars, 30 vans, 14 passenger buses, 22 trucks and 125 other types of auto vehicles and slow moving carts were involved in these road traffic accidents.