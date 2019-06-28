UrduPoint.com
Rescue 1122 Provides Services To 929 Accidents

Umer Jamshaid 27 seconds ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 10:08 PM

The Punjab Emergency Service (PES), commonly known as Rescue-1122, provided services to victims of 929 accidents across the province during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2019 ) :The Punjab Emergency Service (PES), commonly known as Rescue-1122, provided services to victims of 929 accidents across the province during the last 24 hours.

According to the data provided by the PES here on Friday, ten people were killed and 1,025 others injured in the accidents.

The analysis showed that 423 drivers, 16 underage drivers, 135 pedestrians and 474 passengers were among the victims of the accidents.

The statistics show that 211 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 211 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 86 in Faisalabad with 98 victims and at third Multan with 66 accidents and 68 victims.

According to data, 737 motorcycles, 137 rickshaws, 84 cars, 51 vans, 14 passenger buses, 28 trucks and 133 other vehicles besides slow-moving carts were involved in the accidents.

