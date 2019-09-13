Rescue-1122 provides services to 930 road accident victims

The Punjab Emergency Service (PES), commonly known as Rescue-1122 provided services to victims of 930 road accidents across the province during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019 ) :The Punjab Emergency Service (PES), commonly known as Rescue-1122 provided services to victims of 930 road accidents across the province during the last 24 hours.

According to the data provided by the PES here on Friday, eight persons were died while 1054 other injured in the accidents. As many as 633 seriously injured persons were shifted to different hospitals while 421 with minor injuries were provided treatment at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

Further analysis showed that 430 drivers, 27 underage drivers, 133 pedestrians and 499 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes.

The statistics show that 228 road accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 230 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 73 in Faisalabad with 85 victims and at third Multan with 63 RTCs and 66 victims.

According to the data, 778 motorbikes, 115 auto-rickshaws, 88 motorcars, 34 vans, 15 passenger buses, 30 trucks and 115 other types of auto vehicles and slow moving carts were involved in these road traffic accidents.