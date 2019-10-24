UrduPoint.com
Rescue-1122 Provides Services To 930 Road Accident Victims

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 05:21 PM

The Punjab Emergency Service (PES), commonly known as Rescue-1122, provided services to victims of 930 road accidents across the province during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :The Punjab Emergency Service (PES), commonly known as Rescue-1122, provided services to victims of 930 road accidents across the province during the last 24 hours.

According to the data provided by the PES here on Thursday, 10 persons were killed and 1,021 others injured in these accidents. As many as 591 seriously injured persons were shifted to different hospitals while 430 with minor injuries were provided treatment at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

Further analysis showed that 445 drivers, 30 underage drivers, 144 pedestrians and 442 passengers were among the victims of the road crashes.

The statistics show that 241 road accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 258 persons, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 79 in Faisalabad with 86 victims and at third Multan with 69 accidents and 74 victims.

According to the data, 746 motorbikes, 126 auto-rickshaws, 67 motorcars, 29 vans, seven passenger buses, 33 trucks and 133 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road accidents.

