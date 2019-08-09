UrduPoint.com
Rescue-1122 Provides Services To 941 Road Accident Victims

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 09th August 2019 | 05:39 PM

Rescue-1122 provides services to 941 road accident victims

The Punjab Emergency Service (PES) commonly known as Rescue-1122, provided services to victims of 941 road accidents across the province during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2019 ) :The Punjab Emergency Service (PES) commonly known as Rescue-1122, provided services to victims of 941 road accidents across the province during the last 24 hours.

According to the data provided by the PES here on Friday,14 persons were killed while 1,049 others were injured in accidents. As many as 652 seriously injured persons were shifted to different hospitals while 397 with minor injuries were provided treatment at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

Further analysis showed that 479 drivers, 25 underage drivers, 120 pedestrians and 464 passengers were among the victims of the road crashes.

The statistics show that 236 road accidents were reported in Lahore which affect 251 persons, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 95 in Faisalabad with 105 victims and at third Multan with 75 accidents and 83 victims.

According to the data 790 motorbikes,108 auto-rickshaws, 72 motorcars, 34 vans, 17 passenger buses, 25 trucks and 129 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.

