Rescue-1122 provides services to 947 road accident victims

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :The Punjab Emergency Service (PES), commonly known as Rescue-1122 provided services to victims of 947 road accidents across the province during the last 24 hours.

According to the data provided by the PES here on Friday, three persons were died while 1086 other injured in the accidents. As many as 718 seriously injured persons were shifted to different hospitals while 368 with minor injuries were provided treatment at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

Further analysis showed that 477 drivers, 24 underage drivers, 107 pedestrians and 505 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes.

The statistics show that 227 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 223 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by 92 in Faisalabad with 102 victims and at third Multan with 73 RTCs and 77 victims.

According to the data 767 motorbikes, 144 auto rickshaws, 72 motorcars, 29 vans, 18 passenger buses, 29 trucks and 130 other types of auto vehicles and slow moving carts were involved in aforesaid road traffic accidents.