UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rescue-1122 Provides Services To 947 Road Accident Victims

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 30th August 2019 | 06:38 PM

Rescue-1122 provides services to 947 road accident victims

The Punjab Emergency Service (PES), commonly known as Rescue-1122 provided services to victims of 947 road accidents across the province during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :The Punjab Emergency Service (PES), commonly known as Rescue-1122 provided services to victims of 947 road accidents across the province during the last 24 hours.

According to the data provided by the PES here on Friday, three persons were died while 1086 other injured in the accidents. As many as 718 seriously injured persons were shifted to different hospitals while 368 with minor injuries were provided treatment at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

Further analysis showed that 477 drivers, 24 underage drivers, 107 pedestrians and 505 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes.

The statistics show that 227 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 223 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by 92 in Faisalabad with 102 victims and at third Multan with 73 RTCs and 77 victims.

According to the data 767 motorbikes, 144 auto rickshaws, 72 motorcars, 29 vans, 18 passenger buses, 29 trucks and 130 other types of auto vehicles and slow moving carts were involved in aforesaid road traffic accidents.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Injured Faisalabad Punjab Vehicles Road Died Traffic SITE Top

Recent Stories

PITB observes Kashmir Solidarity Hour at Arfa Soft ..

23 minutes ago

Erdogan to Press Trump Over Syria 'Safe Zone' at U ..

50 seconds ago

Foreign Policy Advisers to Meet, Discuss Next Norm ..

3 minutes ago

Huawei Experience Ambassadors Capture the Best of ..

36 minutes ago

Girl From DR Congo Dies of Ebola in Uganda - Repor ..

3 minutes ago

Bangladesh rest Mustafizur for Afghanistan Test

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.