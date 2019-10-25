UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rescue 1122 Provides Services To 955 Victims

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 05:11 PM

Rescue 1122 provides services to 955 victims

The Punjab Emergency Service (PES), Rescue-1122 provided services to victims of 955 accidents in the province during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :The Punjab Emergency Service (PES), Rescue-1122 provided services to victims of 955 accidents in the province during the last 24 hours.

According to data provided by the PES here on Friday, 224 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 226 people placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 80 in Faisalabad with 93 victims and at third Multan with 79 accidents and 83 victims.

According to data, 795 motorcycles, 111 rickshaws, 80 cars, 27 vans, 11 buses, 24 trucks and 135 other vehicles besides slow-movingcarts were involved in the accidents.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Faisalabad Punjab Vehicles Top

Recent Stories

Badminton court features both ends of career at mi ..

1 minute ago

Old Ravians announce support for new VC

7 minutes ago

DEPD coordinates with NGOs for betterment of speci ..

7 minutes ago

Tokyo 2020 marathon move decision 'final', says IO ..

7 minutes ago

All concerned department striving hard to eliminat ..

5 minutes ago

Next Normandy Four Summit Shouldn't Be Used to Rev ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.