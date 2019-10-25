Rescue 1122 provides services to 955 victims

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :The Punjab Emergency Service (PES), Rescue-1122 provided services to victims of 955 accidents in the province during the last 24 hours.

According to data provided by the PES here on Friday, 224 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 226 people placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 80 in Faisalabad with 93 victims and at third Multan with 79 accidents and 83 victims.

According to data, 795 motorcycles, 111 rickshaws, 80 cars, 27 vans, 11 buses, 24 trucks and 135 other vehicles besides slow-movingcarts were involved in the accidents.