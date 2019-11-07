UrduPoint.com
Rescue-1122 Provides Services To 965 Road Accident Victims

Rescue-1122 on Thursday provided services to victims of 965 road accidents across the province during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :Rescue-1122 on Thursday provided services to victims of 965 road accidents across the province during the last 24 hours.

According to the data that five persons were died while 1046 other injured in the accidents. As many as 664 seriously injured persons were shifted to different hospitals while 382 with minor injuries were provided treatment at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

Further analysis showed that 432 drivers, 30 underage drivers, 164 pedestrians and 457 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes.

The statistics show that 275 road accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 274 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 83 in Faisalabad with 89 victims and at third Multan with 76 accidents and 79 victims.

According to the data 776 motorbikes, 131 auto rickshaws, 76 motorcars, 34 vans, 14 passenger buses, 25 trucks and 147 other types of auto vehicles and slow moving carts were involved in these road traffic accidents.

