UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rescue-1122 Provides Services To 970 Road Accidents Victims

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 07:08 PM

Rescue-1122 provides services to 970 road accidents victims

The Rescue-1122 of the Punjab Emergency Service (PES), provided services to the victims of 970 road accidents across the province during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :The Rescue-1122 of the Punjab Emergency Service (PES), provided services to the victims of 970 road accidents across the province during the last 24 hours.

According to the data provided by the PES here on Wednesday, nine persons were died while 1056 other injured in the accidents.

As many as 667 seriously injured persons were shifted to different hospitals while 389 with minor injuries were provided treatment at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

Further analysis showed that 439 drivers, 43 underage drivers, 149 pedestrians and 477 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes.

The statistics show that 255 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 253 persons placing the Provincial Capital at the top of the list followed by 74 in Faisalabad with 87 victims and at third Gujranwala with 61 RTCs and 63 victims.

According to the data 768 motorbikes, 118 auto rickshaws, 92 motorcars, 32 vans, 18 passenger buses, 29 trucks and 129 other types of auto vehicles and slow moving carts were involved in these road traffic accidents.

Related Topics

Lahore Injured Faisalabad Punjab Vehicles Road Died Traffic Gujranwala SITE Top

Recent Stories

National Archives takes part in ICA Conference in ..

26 minutes ago

Haris Rauf takes Northern into the final of the Na ..

39 minutes ago

Libya's GNA Hopes to Revive 'Intensive' Cooperatio ..

8 minutes ago

Activism for Child Justice campaign launched

8 minutes ago

Balochistan govt starts construction of 14 MERC to ..

9 minutes ago

Germany won't oppose Brexit extension: Merkel spok ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.