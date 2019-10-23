Rescue-1122 provides services to 970 road accidents victims

The Rescue-1122 of the Punjab Emergency Service (PES), provided services to the victims of 970 road accidents across the province during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :The Rescue-1122 of the Punjab Emergency Service (PES), provided services to the victims of 970 road accidents across the province during the last 24 hours.

According to the data provided by the PES here on Wednesday, nine persons were died while 1056 other injured in the accidents.

As many as 667 seriously injured persons were shifted to different hospitals while 389 with minor injuries were provided treatment at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

Further analysis showed that 439 drivers, 43 underage drivers, 149 pedestrians and 477 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes.

The statistics show that 255 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 253 persons placing the Provincial Capital at the top of the list followed by 74 in Faisalabad with 87 victims and at third Gujranwala with 61 RTCs and 63 victims.

According to the data 768 motorbikes, 118 auto rickshaws, 92 motorcars, 32 vans, 18 passenger buses, 29 trucks and 129 other types of auto vehicles and slow moving carts were involved in these road traffic accidents.