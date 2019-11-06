Rescue 1122 provides services to 978 victims

Punjab Emergency Service (PES), Rescue-1122, provided services to victims of 978 accidents across the province during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) : Punjab Emergency Service (PES), Rescue-1122, provided services to victims of 978 accidents across the province during the last 24 hours.

According to data provided by the PES here on Wednesday, 417 drivers, 37 underage drivers, 160 pedestrians and 483 passengers were among victims of the accidents.

The statistics show that 247 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 239 people placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 92 in Faisalabad with 103 victims and at third Multan with 71 accidents and 70 victims.

According to data, 792 motorcycles, 134 rickshaws, 84 cars, 37 vans, eight buses, 21 trucks and 157 other types of vehicles besides slow-moving carts were involved in the accidents.