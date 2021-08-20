Rescue 1122 provides services to more than 6000 mourners on 9th, 10th Muharram in KP

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2021 ) :Rescue 1122 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has provided services to more than 6000 mourners during 9th and 10th Muharram-ul-Harram in the province.

Director General Rescue 1122 KP, Dr. Khateer Ahmad while presenting report of his department in Muharram, said special measures were taken for provision of emergency services to mourners.

Rescue authorities, he added, have shifted more than 180 seriously injured mourners to hospitals in different districts of the province.

In medical camps, more than 3500 medical technicians were deputed for provision of emergency aid to injured mourners, he added.

More than 180 ambulances of the department took part for provision of rescue and emergency services during Muharram.

Apart of it, medical teams of Rescue 1122 were also assigned duties of accompanying processions for on the spot meeting of any emergency.

Apart from provision of services to mourners, more than 1000 emergencies were also met during Muharram days including 740 of medical nature, 128 accidents, 17 fire incidents and 14 of drowning incidents.

DG Rescue 1122, Dr. Khateer Ahmad said the department will honor its dedicated staffers with commendation certificates.