Rescue 1122 Provides Services To Over 110 Patients

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 21, 2022 | 03:20 PM

Rescue 1122 provides services to over 110 patients

LAKKI MARWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2022 ) :The district's emergency service rescue 1122 shifted and provided first aid to about 111 patients while tackling a total of 115 emergencies over the last week under the leadership of District Emergency Officer Engr Fasihullah Khan.

Giving details, the spokesman said the rescue service responded to different kinds of emergencies over the week which included 88 medical, 18 road traffic accidents, three fighting or bullet injuries and six recoveries.

During these emergencies, a total of 111 injured were provided with medical aid promptly and subsequently shifted to hospitals.

He said a total of 1,708 calls were received by the emergency service, but 1,266 of them were irrelevant or fake calls which should be avoided, he added.

During the referral-related emergencies over the last week, the spokesman said a total of 46 patients were benefited or rescued.

He said a total of 43 referral-related emergencies were handled, in which 15 patients were shifted from one tehsil to another tehsil while in 28 emergencies, patients were shifted from one district to another for medical treatment.

He said the rescue 1122 teams were fully equipped with all necessary equipment and they had been efficiently rendering their services during emergencies.

