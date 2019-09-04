Rescue-1122 provides services to road accident victims

The Punjab Emergency Service (PES)commonly known as Rescue-1122 provided services to victims of 873 road accidents across the province during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019 ) :The Punjab Emergency Service (PES)commonly known as Rescue-1122 provided services to victims of 873 road accidents across the province during the last 24 hours.

According to the data provided by the PES here on Wednesday, eleven persons died while 945 others suffered injuries in the accidents. As many as 564 seriously injured persons were shifted to different hospitals while 381 with minor injuries were provided treatment at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

Further analysis showed that 425 drivers, 31 underage drivers, 113 pedestrians and 418 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes.

The statistics showed that 254 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 284 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by 63 in Faisalabad with 71 victims and at third Gujranwala with 63 RTCs and 63 victims.

According to the data 723 motorbikes, 115 auto rickshaws, 73 motorcars, 26 vans, 14 passenger buses, 23 trucks and 102 other types of auto vehicles and slow moving carts were involved in these road traffic accidents.