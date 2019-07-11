Rescue-1122 provides services to victims of 838 road accidents

The Punjab Emergency Service (PES), commonly known as Rescue-1122 provided services to victims of 838 road accidents across the province during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ) :The Punjab Emergency Service (PES), commonly known as Rescue-1122 provided services to victims of 838 road accidents across the province during the last 24 hours.

According to the data provided by the PES here on Thursday, 15 persons were killed and 950 others injured in the accidents. As many as 575 seriously injured persons were shifted to different hospitals while 375 with minor injuries were provided treatment at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

Further analysis showed that 376 drivers, 24 underage drivers, 133 pedestrians and 456 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes.

The statistics show that 220 road accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 234 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by 85 in Faisalabad with 98 victims and at third Multan with 68 road accidents and 71 victims.

According to the data 667 motorbikes, 131 auto rickshaws, 73 motorcars, 36 vans, 16 passenger buses, 21 trucks and 88 other types of auto vehicles and slow moving carts were involved in these road accidents.