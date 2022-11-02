UrduPoint.com

Rescue 1122 Provides Timely Emergency Services To 4283 Citizens

Umer Jamshaid Published November 02, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Rescue 1122 provides timely emergency services to 4283 citizens

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022 ) :District Emergency Officer Rawalpindi Engineer Kamran Rasheed reviewed the performance of all the stations of Rescue 1122 Rawalpindi during the last month of October to improve the service efficiency and ensure equal quality emergency services delivery to all citizens without any discrimination.

The District Emergency Officer issued instructions to all the officers to use the existing resources in an appropriate strategy so that emergencies can be dealt with in an organized manner.

Later, Media Coordinator Rescue Rawalpindi Mohammad Usman Gujjar released details and said that Rescue 1122 Rawalpindi received 4661 emergency calls in the last month, 1289 of these emergency calls were road traffic accidents, 82 small and big fire incidents, 02 building collapse accidents, 445 special rescues operations, 2735 medical emergencies, and 108 crime incidents.

He further said that most of the road traffic accidents were reported by motorcyclists, so there is a strong appeal to motorcyclists to ensure the use of rear view mirrors, indicator, left lane, and helmet for their safety.

He also urged the drivers of vehicles should never to use mobile phones while driving that cause fatal accident.

