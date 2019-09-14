UrduPoint.com
Rescue-1122 Provides Training To 28,923 People

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sat 14th September 2019 | 07:47 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2019 ) :Rescue-1122 provided first aid training to over 28,923 people in the district during the current year 2019.

This was stated by District Emergency Officer (DEO) Rescue-1122 Dr Kaleem during an awareness rally, taken out in connection with the International First Aid Day at Kasuri Chowk, here on Saturday.

He said that the trained people could play their role in saving the lives of people during emergencies.

Dr Kaleem underlined the need for providing the first aid training to every person of society so they could help save precious lives in case of any emergency.

A large number of people besides students of various schools participated in the first aid rally.

