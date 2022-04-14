UrduPoint.com

Rescue 1122 Provides World Class Services To Masses: Tariq Salam

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 14, 2022 | 04:50 PM

Rescue 1122 provides world class services to masses: Tariq Salam

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat Thursday visited the office of Rescue 1122 Abbottabad and inspected various sections to reviewed the performance.

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad appreciated the professionalism of Rescue 1122 and hoped that the organization would further improve its performance in the future. He further said that the government has formed Rescue 1122 with the prime objective to provide international standard services through highly skilled staff to the masses.

On this occasion, District Emergency Officer Imran Khan Yousafzai was briefed about the services provided by various departments in Rescue 1122 and the control room.

He said"Rescue 1122 is also providing services to the people who are suffering from fever or heart attack, traffic accidents, first aid in case of drowning and fire incidents."District Emergency Officer Imran Khan Yousafzai apprised the services provided by Rescue 1122 to the public and said"We are providing world-class facilities to the masses free of cost during any emergency while rescue personnel is also available during the month of Ramadan and alert for night and day."

