Rescue 1122 Providing Free Services At Bacha International Airport

Faizan Hashmi Published February 11, 2022 | 08:24 PM

Rescue 1122 providing free services at Bacha International Airport

Rescue1122, on the directives of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan, was providing free services at Bacha Khan International Airport, Torkham and Ghulam Khan borders to facilitate people

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) :Rescue1122, on the directives of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan, was providing free services at Bacha Khan International Airport, Torkham and Ghulam Khan borders to facilitate people.

The Rescue 1122 has launched operations at Bacha Khan International Airport in May 2021 and so far 50 dead bodies arrived from abroad have been shifted to their native areas in the province.

Similarly, services are being provided to critically injured and sick people coming from abroad by shifting them to hospital for treatment, said a press release.

Rescue 1122 have shifted around 600 passengers to quarantine centers as well.

