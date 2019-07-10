Rescue-1122 provids services to 790 road accident victims

The Punjab Emergency Service (PES), provided services to victims of 790 road accidents across the province during last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2019 ) :The Punjab Emergency Service (PES), provided services to victims of 790 road accidents across the province during last 24 hours.

According to the data provided by the PES here on Wednesday, one person was killed and 900 others injured in the accidents. As many as 562 seriously injured persons were shifted to different hospitals while 338 with minor injuries were provided treatment at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

Data showed that 351 drivers, 24 underage drivers, 133 pedestrians and 417 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes.

The statistics further showed that 194 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 208 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by 88 in Faisalabad with 105 victims and at third Multan with 58 accidents and 56 victims.

According to the data 623 motorbikes, 106 auto rickshaws, 71 motorcars, 41 vans, 07 passenger buses, 19 trucks and 89 other types of auto vehicles and slow moving carts wereinvolved in these road traffic accidents.