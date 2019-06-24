UrduPoint.com
Rescue-1122 Provids Services To 820 Road Accident Victims In Lahore

The Punjab Emergency Service (PES), commonly known as Rescue-1122, provided services to victims of 820 road accidents across the province during the last 24 hours.

According to the data provided by the PES here on Monday, three persons were killed and 885 others injured in the accidents. As many as 537 seriously injured persons were shifted to different hospitals while 348 with minor injuries were provided treatment at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

Further analysis showed that 350 drivers, 16 underage drivers, 144 pedestrians and 394 passengers were among the victims of the road crashes.

The statistics show that 208 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 211 persons, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 73 in Faisalabad with 81 victims and at third Gujranwala with 70 accidents and 73 victims.

According to the data, 669 motorbikes, 127 auto-rickshaws, 70 motorcars, 49 vans, 12 passenger buses, 24 trucks and 117 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road accidents.

More Stories From Pakistan

