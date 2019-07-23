Rescue-1122 provids services to 820 road accident victims

Punjab Emergency Service (PES), commonly known as Rescue-1122, provided services to victims of 820 road accidents across the province during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) : Punjab Emergency Service (PES), commonly known as Rescue-1122, provided services to victims of 820 road accidents across the province during the last 24 hours.

According to the data provided by the PES here on Tuesday, nine persons were killed and 915 others injured in the accidents. As many as 540 seriously injured persons were shifted to different hospitals while 375 with minor injuries were provided treatment at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

Further analysis showed that 368 drivers, 28 underage drivers, 151 pedestrians and 405 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes.

The statistics show that 259 road accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 280 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 81 in Faisalabad with 89 victims and at third Multan with 59 accidents and 56 victims.

According to the data, 660 motorbikes, 107 auto-rickshaws, 76 motorcars, 28 vans, 16 passenger buses, 21 trucks and 235 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road accidents.