UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rescue-1122 Provids Services To 869 Road Accidents' Victims

Muhammad Irfan 38 seconds ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 05:40 PM

Rescue-1122 provids services to 869 road accidents' victims

Rescue-1122 of the Punjab Emergency Service (PES) provided services to victims of 869 road accidents across the province during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) :Rescue-1122 of the Punjab Emergency Service (PES) provided services to victims of 869 road accidents across the province during the last 24 hours.

According to the data provided by the PES here on Wednesday, eight persons were killed and 947 others injured in the accidents.

As many as 521 seriously injured persons were shifted to different hospitals while 426 with minor injuries were provided treatment at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

Further analysis showed that 389 drivers, 23 underage drivers, 147 pedestrians and 419 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes.

The statistics show that 243 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 244 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by 74 in Faisalabad with 81 victims and at third Multan with 62 RTCs and 67 victims.

According to the data 700 motorbikes, 123 auto rickshaws, 77 motorcars, 25 vans, 10 passenger buses, 30 trucks and 129 other types of auto vehicles and slow moving carts were involved in these road traffic accidents.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Injured Faisalabad Punjab Vehicles Road Traffic SITE Top

Recent Stories

PCB Cricket Committee to meet on 2 August

3 minutes ago

PM’s US visit a great diplomatic achievement: Mi ..

12 minutes ago

Govt to introduce media courts

20 minutes ago

Rivers Indus, Kabul continue to flow in low flood

35 seconds ago

World Hepatitis Day to be marked on July 28

37 seconds ago

Pakistan desirous of strong bilateral ties with Si ..

41 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.