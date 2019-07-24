Rescue-1122 provids services to 869 road accidents' victims

Rescue-1122 of the Punjab Emergency Service (PES) provided services to victims of 869 road accidents across the province during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) :Rescue-1122 of the Punjab Emergency Service (PES) provided services to victims of 869 road accidents across the province during the last 24 hours.

According to the data provided by the PES here on Wednesday, eight persons were killed and 947 others injured in the accidents.

As many as 521 seriously injured persons were shifted to different hospitals while 426 with minor injuries were provided treatment at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

Further analysis showed that 389 drivers, 23 underage drivers, 147 pedestrians and 419 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes.

The statistics show that 243 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 244 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by 74 in Faisalabad with 81 victims and at third Multan with 62 RTCs and 67 victims.

According to the data 700 motorbikes, 123 auto rickshaws, 77 motorcars, 25 vans, 10 passenger buses, 30 trucks and 129 other types of auto vehicles and slow moving carts were involved in these road traffic accidents.