Rescue-1122 provids services to 924 road accident victims

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 07:04 PM

The Punjab Emergency Service (PES), commonly known as Rescue-1122 provided services to victims of 924 road accidents across the province during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2019 ) :The Punjab Emergency Service (PES), commonly known as Rescue-1122 provided services to victims of 924 road accidents across the province during the last 24 hours.

According to the data provided by the PES here on Tuesday, seven persons were killed and 1076 others injured in the accidents. As many as 639 seriously injured persons were shifted to different hospitals while 437 with minor injuries were provided treatment at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

Further analysis showed that 422 drivers, 29 underage drivers, 152 pedestrians and 509 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes.

The statistics show that 253 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 267 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by 95 in Faisalabad with 115 victims and at third Multan with 74 RTCs and 78 victims.

According to the data 720 motorbikes, 138 auto-rickshaws, 72 motorcars, 38 vans, 17 passenger buses, 28 trucks and 105 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road traffic accidents.

