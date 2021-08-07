UrduPoint.com

Rescue 1122 Pulls A Cat Out From Deep Well In Lower Dir

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 13 minutes ago Sat 07th August 2021 | 02:25 PM

Rescue 1122 staffers successfully pulled a cat out from a deep well in Lower Dir and saved its life during an operation carried out on Friday night

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2021 ) :Rescue 1122 staffers successfully pulled a cat out from a deep well in Lower Dir and saved its life during an operation carried out on Friday night.

Upon receiving a call about falling of a cat in a deep well at Khongi Shah area of Lower Dir last night, the members of Rescue 1122 Disaster team instantly reached at the site along with necessary equipment and started rescue operation.

One of the team members descended in the well by tying up ropes on the top of the well and successfully brought cat out of the death trap.

Local people present there highly appreciated professional competence and dedication to duty by KP Rescue 1122 department who showed same response in saving life of an animal as being depicted in reply to emergency calls made for help of humans.

