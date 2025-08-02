Rescue 1122 Punjab raises alarm over monsoon hazards, emphasizes emergency exit techniques

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2025) Head of Community Safety/Chief Public Information Officer of Rescue 1122 Punjab Deeba Shahnaz Saturday called on the public to be vigilant and avoid areas with standing water during the monsoon season, particularly those where water reaches 6 inches while also recommending using a glass breaker or seat belt buckle to exit a vehicle safely in case of an emergency.

In an exclusive conversation with a local news channel, Rescue 1122 Punjab's head shared vital safety information on how to safely exit a vehicle in case of an emergency, especially in scenarios like flooding or vehicle submersion.

She emphasized the importance of acting quickly and decisively to ensure personal safety. One of the most critical techniques she highlighted was breaking the back window to exit the vehicle.

In situations where doors may be jammed or locked due to water pressure or mechanical failure, breaking the back window provides a viable escape route, she added.

She recommended keeping a specialized tool, such as a glass breaker, in the vehicle, which is specifically designed for this purpose.

The glass breaker tool is often a small, sharp-pointed device that can shatter the window with minimal force, allowing the occupant to break through and exit the car.

She stressed that it’s essential to use the tool on the corners of the window, as they are the weakest points, making it easier to break the glass.

Additionally, it is important to remember to remove any sharp edges from the broken glass once the window has been shattered to avoid injury while escaping. For those without a glass breaker, a hard object like a seat belt buckle can also be used, though it requires more force.

Another important technique she suggested was ensuring all passengers are familiar with the emergency escape procedures before driving.

She mentioned practicing these steps during calm conditions, so when a crisis arises, the response becomes automatic.

"Stay calm, act quickly, and make sure everyone knows what to do," she advised.

Being prepared not only saves time but also could make the difference between life and death during an emergency situation, she added.

Responding a query, she replied in an emergency, if public vehicle is submerged or they need to exit quickly, the key is to act fast.

First, stay calm. If person can not open the doors due to pressure, use a glass breaker or a hard object like a seat belt buckle to strike the corner of the back window, which will shatter easily.

Once the window is broken, clear any sharp glass edges and quickly exit through the opening. If person unable to break the window, try to unbuckle your seat belt and exit through the door once the pressure inside and outside the vehicle equalizes. Practicing these steps can save crucial seconds during an emergency.

She strongly advised that, in the event of an emergency, never leave a child inside the car. If you’re unable to safely exit the vehicle or the car is trapped in water, move the child to safety immediately.

Once safely outside, climb onto the roof of the vehicle to avoid further danger from rising water. From there, call Rescue 1122 at 1122 for immediate assistance, she said.

Remaining on the roof will keep you visible and safer until help arrives, and ensuring a child’s safety by removing them from the car can make a life-saving difference in critical situations, she added.

She urged that "prevention is better than cure," emphasizing that avoiding dangerous situations in the first place is key to staying safe.

One of her most critical points was to never travel through areas with standing water, as even just six inches of water can cause a vehicle to lose control or get stuck, she said, adding, water levels can rise quickly, making it impossible to predict the depth or strength of the current.