Rescue-1122 put on alert for Ramazan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ) :Punjab Emergency Service (PES), commonly known as Rescue-1122, has been put on high alert for the holy month of Ramazan to ensure provision of services in case of any emergency, especially COVID-19 patients.

PES Director General Dr Rizwan Naseer said this while addressing a meeting at Rescue Headquarters here on Friday. He directed all district emergency officers to implement the emergency plans for the month of Ramazan.

He said that road accidents had reduced due to lockdown, the Rescue-1122 needed to ensure timely services to all emergency calls. To monitor emergency response during Ramazan, a monitoring cell had been established at Rescue Headquarters, he added.