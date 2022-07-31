UrduPoint.com

Rescue-1122 Put On High Alert

Umer Jamshaid Published July 31, 2022 | 02:20 PM

Rescue-1122 put on high alert

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2022 ) :Rescue-1122 has been put on high alert to cope with possible flood situation in river Chenab.

According to Rescue-1122 spokesman, rescuers have been deployed in riverine areas of Kotmomin tehsil, to provide timely emergency response, medical treatment and transportation facilities to people in case of flood.

On the direction of Commissioner Dr Irshad Ahmad, the Rescue-1122 has been set up flood rescue post at Sial Morh, Laksiyan and Kotmomin so that relief operations could be started immediately in flood situation.

People have been advised not to visit riverine areas during flood and follow the instructions given by the flood control room.

However, the district administration Sargodha has also completed all arrangements to copewith the flood situation.

Related Topics

Flood Visit Alert Sargodha Post All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 July 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 31st July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 31st July 2022

5 hours ago
 Prime Minister prays for peace, prosperity during ..

Prime Minister prays for peace, prosperity during new Islamic year

14 hours ago
 Prime Minister pays tribute to Hazrat Umar (RA)

Prime Minister pays tribute to Hazrat Umar (RA)

14 hours ago
 Chief Minister undertakes steps for state of the a ..

Chief Minister undertakes steps for state of the art health facilities

14 hours ago
 Cycling: Women's Tour de France results

Cycling: Women's Tour de France results

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.