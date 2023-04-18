UrduPoint.com

Rescue 1122 Put On High Alert During Eid Holidays

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 18, 2023 | 09:31 PM

Rescue 1122 put on high alert during Eid holidays

Punjab Emergency Service Rescue Rawalpindi 1122 will be put on high alert during the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays in the Rawalpindi district including all tehsils. In this regard, a meeting was held with District Emergency Officer Rawalpindi Engineer Kamran Rashid in the chair at central rescue station Rawal Road here on Tuesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2023 ) :Punjab Emergency Service Rescue Rawalpindi 1122 will be put on high alert during the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays in the Rawalpindi district including all tehsils. In this regard, a meeting was held with District Emergency Officer Rawalpindi Engineer Kamran Rashid in the chair at central rescue station Rawal Road here on Tuesday.

According to the Rescue 1122 spokesman, the district emergency officer reviewed the arrangements in the meeting which was attended by the rescue officials. The trained emergency paramedical staff will be available to provide emergency cover in case of any emergency, and special duty has been assigned to rescue personnel in Rawalpindi.

Rescue mobile posts will be established at important places, mosques, and Eid congregations all three days including chand raat. Emergency ambulances, motorbike rescue services, and fire tenders will also be deployed. Rescue posts were established at various locations, including Allama Iqbal Park, JCP Gulzar Quaid, GPO Chowk Saddar, and Jinnah Park, among others.

District Emergency Officer Rawalpindi Kamran Rasheed congratulated citizens on Eid and requested them to drive carefully while going home with their families before and after the Eid holidays to avoid any possible accidents. The district control room will ensure all necessary emergency arrangements during the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays.

Related Topics

Fire Punjab Mobile Holidays Road Alert Rashid Rawalpindi Saddar Rescue 1122 All

Recent Stories

UAE President receives Jordanian King

UAE President receives Jordanian King

1 minute ago
 Saeeda Imtiaz’s manager denies reports of her de ..

Saeeda Imtiaz’s manager denies reports of her death

4 minutes ago
 US Congressman Scott Calls Macron's China State Vi ..

US Congressman Scott Calls Macron's China State Visit 'Selfish, Individualistic' ..

4 minutes ago
 Moldova's Forta Fermierilor farmer Demand Governme ..

Moldova's Forta Fermierilor farmer Demand Government Limit Ukraine's Grain Suppl ..

4 minutes ago
 Saudi FM meets Syria's Assad on first Damascus tri ..

Saudi FM meets Syria's Assad on first Damascus trip since war

4 minutes ago
 Artemis II Member Says Moon Cooperation With Russi ..

Artemis II Member Says Moon Cooperation With Russia, China Possible, But Takes L ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.