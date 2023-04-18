Rescue 1122 put on high alert during Eid holidays

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2023 ) :Punjab Emergency Service Rescue Rawalpindi 1122 will be put on high alert during the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays in the Rawalpindi district including all tehsils. In this regard, a meeting was held with District Emergency Officer Rawalpindi Engineer Kamran Rashid in the chair at central rescue station Rawal Road here on Tuesday.

According to the Rescue 1122 spokesman, the district emergency officer reviewed the arrangements in the meeting which was attended by the rescue officials. The trained emergency paramedical staff will be available to provide emergency cover in case of any emergency, and special duty has been assigned to rescue personnel in Rawalpindi.

Rescue mobile posts will be established at important places, mosques, and Eid congregations all three days including chand raat. Emergency ambulances, motorbike rescue services, and fire tenders will also be deployed. Rescue posts were established at various locations, including Allama Iqbal Park, JCP Gulzar Quaid, GPO Chowk Saddar, and Jinnah Park, among others.

District Emergency Officer Rawalpindi Kamran Rasheed congratulated citizens on Eid and requested them to drive carefully while going home with their families before and after the Eid holidays to avoid any possible accidents. The district control room will ensure all necessary emergency arrangements during the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays.