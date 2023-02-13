UrduPoint.com

Rescue 1122 Put On High Alert During PSL

Muhammad Irfan Published February 13, 2023 | 06:20 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :Rescue 1122 developed a special plan to deal with any emergency-like situation during the mega event of 8th Pakistan Super League, here on Monday.

According to official sources, 138 Rescuers along with eight fire brigades, nine ambulances, 10 motor-bikes and another two official vehicles will perform duties.

Rescue 1122 has established different points, inside and outside the stadium.

Live monitoring of the PSL is being done and highly trained officials have been deputed therein, said Dr Kaleem Ullah, the district emergency officer.

