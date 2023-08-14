Rescue 1122 put on high alert during rain

Open Menu

Sumaira FH Published August 14, 2023 | 09:22 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2023 ) :The emergency service, Rescue 1122, which is fully equipped to cope with the possible flood in Nullah Lai, has been put on high alert to cope with emergencies.

According to a Rescue 1122 spokesman, the rescuers deployed in low-lying areas particularly in Katarian, Gawalmandi, Sowan and other low-lying areas would remain on high alert round the clock to provide timely emergency response, medical treatment, and transportation facilities to possible flood victims.

The Rescue 1122 has also requested people not to stand on the banks in low-lying areas along Nullah Lai during flood and follow instructions given by the flood control room.

However, City District Government Rawalpindi has also completed all the arrangements to cope with the flood situation.

Meanwhile, a woman was drown in Razaq Town, Chakra according to rescue 1122 the woman slipped and fell into the Nullah.

While in another incident, a man who was riding a bike slipped in nullah lai khayaban-e-sir syed.

Whereas a girl fell into boring road nullah.

The rescue teams rushed to the scene and rescue operation is underway.

