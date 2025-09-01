Rescue 1122 put on high alert during rain in Rawalpindi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

With continuous showers and the threat of heavy downpours across the twin cities, Rescue 1122 Rawalpindi has been placed on high alert to respond to any emergencies. Teams have been deployed around Nullah Leh, Katarian, Gawalmandi, and other low-lying areas that are prone to flooding

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) With continuous showers and the threat of heavy downpours across the twin cities, Rescue 1122 Rawalpindi has been placed on high alert to respond to any emergencies. Teams have been deployed around Nullah Leh, Katarian, Gawalmandi, and other low-lying areas that are prone to flooding.

According to Rescue officials, personnel will remain on round-the-clock duty throughout the rainy spell, ensuring quick evacuation and assistance if water levels rise. Extra monitoring has been arranged around Nullah Leh, a critical flood zone, as the risk of urban flooding increases.

Citizens have been strongly advised to exercise caution during the monsoon season. Parents are urged not to allow children near storm drains, Nullah Leh, or electric installations. Motorists have been directed to reduce speed, while residents living in vulnerable areas are encouraged to shift to safer locations ahead of possible flooding. Officials further warned that residents living in such vulnerable areas must not ignore these precautionary measures.

In case of any emergency, citizens are urged to immediately contact the Rescue Helpline 1122 for assistance.