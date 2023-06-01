Rescue-1122 put on high alert to cope with possible flood

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2023 ) :The emergency service, Rescue-1122, which is fully equipped to cope with the possible flood in Nullah Lai, has been put on high alert to cope with emergencies.

According to a Rescue-1122 spokesman, the rescuers deployed in low-lying areas particularly in Katarian, Gawalmandi, Sowan and other low-lying areas would remain on high alert round the clock to provide timely emergency response, medical treatment and transportation facilities to possible flood victims.

The Rescue-1122 has also requested people not to stand on the banks in low-lying areas along Nullah Lai during flood and follow instructions given by the flood control room. However, City District Government Rawalpindi has also completed all the arrangements to cope with the flood situation.

According to a district administration spokesman, the Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chatha had directed the authorities concerned to complete Nullah Lai cleanliness work before start of Monsoon rains.

The small drains should also be cleaned so that water in the Nullah Lai during monsoon rains could flow smoothly.

Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Rawalpindi spokesman informed that the Agency on the directives of Caretaker Punjab Provincial Minister Barrister Syed Azfar Ali Nasir had launched a special campaign to clean sewerage lines and using winch machines to fully clean the lines.

Special arrangements had been made following Meteorological Department's warning of above normal rains during Monsoon, he said and informed that WASA had kicked off an emergency operation to clean sewerage lines with the help of modern winch machines which were introduced to fully clean the sewer lines.

The spokesman informed that Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chatta and Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Hasan Waqar Cheema during a visit to Fuji Colony had inspected the ongoing cleaning of sewage lines work.

Cleaning of sewage lines with modern machines by WASA is a very good initiative, the Commissioner said.

Section-144 had been imposed around Nulla Lai and strict action would be taken against those found dumping garbage and solid waste in Nullah Lai in violation of orders of the district administration, he added.

He further said that WASA had finalized the Monsoon 2023 plan like every year which included cleaning of sewerage lines, annual cleaning of Nullah Lai as well as inspection of WASA machinery.

