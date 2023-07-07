Rescue-1122 put on high alert to cope with possible flood

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2023 ) :The emergency service, Rescue-1122, which is fully equipped to cope with the possible flood in Nullah Lai, has been put on high alert to cope with emergencies.

According to a Rescue-1122 spokesman, the rescuers deployed in low-lying areas, particularly in Katarian, Gawalmandi, Sowan and other low-lying areas would remain on high alert around the clock to provide timely emergency response, medical treatment and transportation facilities to possible flood victims.

The Rescue-1122 has also requested people not to stand on the banks in low-lying areas along Nullah Lai during the flood and follow instructions given by the departments concerned. However, the administration had also completed all the arrangements to cope with the flood situation, he added.

According to a district administration spokesman, Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) on the directives of the Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Liaquat Ali Chatha had completed the cleanliness work of Nullah Lai.

The small drains were also cleaned so that water in the Nullah Lai during Monsoon rains could flow smoothly.

WASA Rawalpindi spokesman informed that the Agency on the directives of the Punjab government had completed a special campaign to clean sewerage lines and used winch machines to fully clean the lines.

Special arrangements were made following the Meteorological Department's warning of above normal rains during Monsoon, he said and informed that WASA had kicked off an emergency operation to clean sewerage lines with the help of modern winch machines which were introduced to fully clean the sewer lines.

The spokesman informed that Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chatha and Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Hasan Waqar Cheema during a visit to different areas had also inspected the cleaning work of the sewage lines.

Section-144 had been imposed around Nulla Lai and strict action was being taken against those found dumping garbage and solid waste in Nullah Lai in violation of the orders of the district administration, he added.

He further said that WASA had finalized the Monsoon 2023 plan like every year which included cleaning of sewerage lines, annual cleaning of Nullah Lai as well as inspection of WASA machinery.

\395