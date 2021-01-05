UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rescue-1122 Rally Expresses Solidarity With Kashmiris

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 05th January 2021 | 05:50 PM

Rescue-1122 rally expresses solidarity with Kashmiris

SIALKOT, Dec 05 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :Punjab Emergency Service (PES), commonly known as Rescue-1122, Tuesday organised a rally here to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir.

According to Rescue Media Coordinator Sialkot, the event was organised on the special instructions of PES Director General Dr Rizwan Naseer.

District Emergency Officer (DEO) Engineer Naveed Iqbal led the rally.

The participants were carrying agitational banners and placards.

The rally started from Central Rescue Station 1122 Kutchery Road and passed through Allama Iqbal Chowk and ended at Central Rescue 1122 Station.

Later, a special prayer was held at Central Rescue Station 1122 Kutchery Road for the freedom of occupied Jammu and Kashmir from India.

app/ir

Related Topics

India Punjab Road Jammu Sialkot Rescue 1122 Prayer Media Event From

Recent Stories

Dubai Economy completes 140,000 inspection visits ..

38 minutes ago

Japanese eyes declaring another state of emergency ..

39 minutes ago

European NGO uncovers ongoing Indian disinformatio ..

39 minutes ago

Pakistan to continue support to kashmiris in strug ..

43 minutes ago

Beijing at brush strokes of a Russia painter

43 minutes ago

DC orders Wasa to ensure immediate disposal of rai ..

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.