Rescue-1122 rally expresses solidarity with Kashmiris

SIALKOT, Dec 05 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :Punjab Emergency Service (PES), commonly known as Rescue-1122, Tuesday organised a rally here to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir.

According to Rescue Media Coordinator Sialkot, the event was organised on the special instructions of PES Director General Dr Rizwan Naseer.

District Emergency Officer (DEO) Engineer Naveed Iqbal led the rally.

The participants were carrying agitational banners and placards.

The rally started from Central Rescue Station 1122 Kutchery Road and passed through Allama Iqbal Chowk and ended at Central Rescue 1122 Station.

Later, a special prayer was held at Central Rescue Station 1122 Kutchery Road for the freedom of occupied Jammu and Kashmir from India.

app/ir