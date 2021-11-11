UrduPoint.com

Rescue 1122 Rawalpindi Conducts District Level (CERTs) Competition

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 11th November 2021 | 09:08 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :Rescue 1122 Rawalpindi conducted district level Community Emergency Response Teams (CERTs) competitions here Thursday.

According to spokesman, Punjab Emergency Service Department Rescue 1122 Rawalpindi's community safety team under the supervision of District Emergency Officer Ali Hussain, rescue volunteer teams from all tehsils across the district organised CERTs competitions.

These competitions were held here at Rescue and Community Station.

During the competitions, to provide first aid to patients, taking timely action while fire erupts and to find out and evacuate injured, in case of building collapse, was demonstrated besides the practical demonstration of rescuing a drowning person.

Furthermore, the winning team will represent Rawalpindi District in the National CERTs Rescue Challenge to be held next month at the Emergency Services academy Lahore.

