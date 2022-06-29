Rescue 1122 Rawalpindi conducts second mock flood preparedness drills

(@FahadShabbir)

Rescue 1122 Rawalpindi on Wednesday conducted mock flood drills in Rawal Dam with the participation of Civil Defense, WASA, Health Department, PDMA, Education Department and other concerned agencies

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) :Rescue 1122 Rawalpindi on Wednesday conducted mock flood drills in Rawal Dam with the participation of Civil Defense, WASA, Health Department, PDMA, education Department and other concerned agencies.

The purpose of conducting mock flood mitigation exercises was to assess the interaction between the concerned agencies, flood preparedness and assessment of capabilities.

The teams performed practical exercises such as medical first aid, swimming and diving.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Rawalpindi Abdullah Mahmood and District Emergencies Officer Engineer Kamran Rashid inspected the mock drills.

District Emergencies Officer Rescue 1122 Rawalpindi Engineer Kamran Rashid inspected the equipment used in the emergency situation of floods.

Chief Guest on the occasion, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Rawalpindi Abdullah Mahmood was apprised on the drills.

"With the help of Response, loss of precious lives can be avoided in any flood situation.

Rescue 1122 Rawalpindi will be on 24-hour alert to deal with any flood situation during monsoon and this flood exercise is part of Rescue 1122's routine and scheduled exercises". He further said that whether it is day or night wind or storm or earthquake or fire accident or tragedy Rescue 1122 is ready to serve the people at all times and with the help of Allah Almighty, Inshallah Rescue 1122 is ready for any emergency situation. I will ensure the safety of the lives and property of the people," he said.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Capt. (Retd.) Qasim Ijaz reviewed the mock flood mitigation exercises and appreciated the performance of Rescue 1122 and other agencies saying that Rescue 1122 is doing a great job and such mock flood mitigation exercises among the agencies create a strong coherence.

Conducting such pre-emptive flood-prevention exercises can prevent flood, ensure preparedness and prevent loss of precious lives. He later expressed full confidence in the rescue efforts of Rescue 1122.