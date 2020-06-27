UrduPoint.com
Rescue 1122, Rawalpindi Waste Management Company Carried Out Joint Disinfection Activity

Punjab Emergency Rescue Service 1122 and Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) conducted joint disinfection spray in different residential and commercial areas of the city here on Saturday

According to a spokesman, the squad of the Rescue 1122 and RWMC department conducted anti-Coronavirus spray and mechanical sweeping with chlorinated water in the areas of urdu Bazar, Barha market, Tipu road, Chaman Zar and in adjacent residential areas to prevent the citizen from the fatal disease Corona virus (Covid-19).

Entire nation is united and committed to defeat Coronavirus pandemic from Pakistan adding that Rescue 1122 and RWMC is all set and committed to ensure safety of public against pandemic all disinfection spray activity is being carried out throughout the district on daily basis, spokesman said.

On other hand, Rawalpindi Waste Management Company continued its anti-dengue drive to raise awareness about life cycle, prevalence, treatment and prevention of dengue.

Under the drive, the teams have cleaned 336 plots from garbage and herbs from April 27 to June 27 in different parts of the district, spokesman said.

RWMC has called upon the residents to keep an eye on junkyards, schools and under construction buildings which lead to spread of dengue larvae and leave no place wet or with stagnant water and urged the people to keep our surroundings neat and clean.

Keeping surroundings clean will help keep environment healthy, the spokesman said.

